For ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Death Proof,’ Quentin Tarantino created a Southern Beer Brand.

Quentin Tarantino is a legendary filmmaker who consistently draws large audiences to his films.

He’s also a beer fan, as evidenced by his films.

In both Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Death Proof, Tarantino wisely snuck a beer brand in.

This Easter egg has piqued the interest of his fans, who want a bite.

Tarantino’s films apply a genre filter to his wildly personal stories.

He doesn’t always reveal these meanings, but it’s clear that each of his films has a significant impact on his life.

Some fans believe Tarantino’s movies are set in the same universe.

You could call it a Tarantinoverse.

Death Proof is Tarantino’s least successful film in terms of box office receipts.

With Inglourious Basterds, he quickly rediscovered his form.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s most recent film, is a sort of hangout movie that combines several of Tarantino’s passions throughout his career, including violence and the time period.

It was nominated for two Academy Awards and received a number of other accolades.

Fans have discovered a recurring Tarantino-created beer in a couple of his films, and Reddit is just one of the places where they can find it.

Old Chattanooga Beer is the name of the beer.

It first appeared in the film Death Proof.

Outside the convenience store, an Old Chattanooga can be seen.

Some beer cases can also be seen in the background inside the convenience store.

Tarantino has used this beer brand in several of his films, but this isn’t the only time.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features it as well.

Throughout the film, Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) preferred beer.

Cliff is seen actively drinking Tarantino’s Old Chattanooga Beer this time around.

Old Chattanooga Beer is a fictitious lager from Tennessee.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s playful advertisement confirms that it contains 7.4 percent alcohol.

Quentin Tarantino in Sydney, enjoying a personalised can of beer https:t.co4jGi1yn9CLpic.twitter.comgxsDGjbArC

From Death Proof to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino fans love seeing the Old Chattanooga Beer continuity.

Reddit wants to see the filmmaker actually release the beer.

Others would be content with a purchase of a collectible can.

Quentin Tarantino…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.