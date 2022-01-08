For One Dark Reason, Michael Keaton Turned Down ‘Batman Forever’

Michael Keaton is best known for his role as Batman in the 1989 film Batman.

In that Tim Burton film and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns, the actor played the Dark Knight and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

But by the time the Caped Crusader made his third appearance in theaters, Val Kilmer had taken over as the leading man.

Now, Keaton has gone into greater detail about why he left Batman Forever.

Most fans, ironically, were against Burton’s decision to cast Keaton in the first film.

Of course, at the time, the actor was best known for his comedy film roles.

Night Shift was Keaton’s breakout film in 1982, and he went on to star in comedies such as Mr.

Gung Ho and Mom

It was unusual for him to brood onscreen as a traumatized young boy who grows up to dress as a giant bat and fight crime.

However, Keaton was able to pull it off by delving into Bruce Wayne’s mind.

Instead of going for camp or playing the action hero, the actor saw Bruce Wayne as the foundation for the iconic DC hero.

Making ‘Beetlejuice’ was a dream come true for Michael Keaton.

Keaton’s approach to the material sets him apart from other Batman actors.

However, as he explained on the Backstage podcast, his preference for Bruce Wayne over Batman resulted in a feud with director Joel Schumacher.

“When I told [Batman Forever director] Joel Schumacher, ‘I just can’t do it,’ I kept trying to rationalize doing it and hopefully persuade him to say, ‘I don’t think we want to go in this direction.’

‘I believe we should go this way,’ he said, and he wasn’t going to change his mind.

But I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh boy, I can’t do this.’ He asked, ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and so sad,’ and I replied, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy became Batman? Have you read… I mean, it’s pretty simple.’

Bruce Wayne has been through a lot, and Batman Forever doesn’t shy away from that.

In fact, there’s a whole subplot involving Thomas Wayne’s red leather journal and the aftermath of his parents’ deaths.

In the end, however, Schumacher’s film was far sillier than its predecessors, despite rumors of a darker…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.