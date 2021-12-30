For only (dollar)57, Kim Kardashian gets her sister Kourtney the perfect present.

For only (dollar)57, Kim Kardashian gets her sister Kourtney the ideal gift.

KIM Kardashian got her sister Kourtney the perfect present for her birthday, and it only cost (dollar)57.

It happened after Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker went on a romantic getaway in Montecito, which sparked speculation that Kourtney might be expecting a child.

Kourtney, 42, shared a picture of her enticing gift from Kim, 41.

The oldest Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of sky-high platform stilettos with a skull protruding from the platform.

“LOL, I come home to these in my closet from Kim Kardashian,” she wrote on Instagram.

The shoes barely made a dent in Kim’s wallet, despite the fact that she nailed the perfect aesthetic for her sister Kourtney after being engaged to her rock drummer fiancé Travis.

Compared to the (dollar)500 Gucci sliders Kourtney gave her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, for her 16th birthday, the shoes were only (dollar)57.

Pleaser Shoes, a goth and lingerie website, has the extreme platform heels listed.

Kourtney and Travis flaunted their romantic Montecito getaway with a beach stroll near where they got engaged.

With drinks in their hands, the couple looked blissfully happy as they made their way down to the water.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first shared a video of ice cream and caramel she had at Oliver’s of Montecito.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of the beautiful beach during the day after sharing photos of a Christmas tree outside and the beach at night.

Travis asked Kourtney for her hand in marriage at the same location, so it holds special meaning for her.

Following that, Kourtney shared a video of herself working out at the gym, followed by a photo of the pasta she had for dinner on Wednesday night.

“Treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself,” the mother of three wrote alongside the photo.

The final photo in their Instagram Stories was taken outside their hotel, which was decked out in wreaths and white lights.

Kourtney Kardashian was chastised for flaunting her sultry lingerie on their romantic getaway.

On Wednesday, however, Kourtney ignored the haters by sharing a photo of her raunchy bedroom attire for their night in.

The founder of Poosh took a picture of a black sheer babydoll dress with two red handprints over the cleavage and red fluffy trim.

“A night away…” she captioned the photo, which she laid the negligee over a cluttered bed with white sheets and included her feet at the bottom.

Travis shared his fiancee’s post on his Instagram Stories to show his appreciation.

Critics flooded Reddit, pleading with the couple to stop…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.