For only (dollar)7, get Meghan Markle’s favorite mascara line.

For only (dollar)7, get the Mascara Line Meghan Markle Adores.

Mascara is without a doubt the makeup product that causes us the most FOMO. When we find a foundation or blush that we love, we’ll repurchase it over and over again, but with mascara, it’s difficult to be completely satisfied with our current choice.

How do we know that the other brand won’t make our lashes look any longer or voluminous?

As a result, we continue to buy more.

However, that same FOMO feeling returns time and time again in our minds.

What can we do to get rid of it? Try super-expensive, high-end beauty brands and hope for the best, or spend (dollar)5 on a mascara from a line that even Meghan Markle adores!

Lydia Sellers, Markle’s former makeup artist, discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s makeup preferences and personal beauty favorites with Hello! magazine a few years ago.

Normally, makeup artists show their clients new products, but in this case, it was Markle who showed Sellers her favorite mascara!

“Meghan introduced me to Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, which is a drugstore mascara,” Sellers explained.

“Thanks to her, I now keep it in my kit at all times! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and finish off the entire look.”

It’s ideal for adding full volume and length, and the formula is extremely hydrating.

I really like how it comes together and how affordable it is.”

The Luscious version of this mascara can be found here, but we highly recommend the regular (dollar)5 version, which has a ton of positive feedback!

At Amazon, you can get the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara (originally (dollar)9) for only (dollar)5! Please note that prices are correct as of June 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mascara claims to volumize without clumping and has ten layers of bristles on a curved brush to coat and curl every lash for a “full-fan effect.”

