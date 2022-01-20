For over a year, Anna Kendrick of Pitch Perfect and Bill Hader of Saturday Night Live have been’secretly dating.’

“I’m really happy,” the actress says, as the couple “keeps each other laughing.”

Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, have been dating for more than a year, according to PEOPLE.

“Anna has been quietly dating Bill for over a year, according to a source.”

“They’ve known each other for quite some time.”

She’s hosted Saturday Night Live, and they’ve worked together on a film, but they didn’t get together until after the film.”

The couple previously appeared together in the Disney(plus) film Noelle, which debuted on the streaming service in 2019.

“They are both very private people, and it was easy to keep it quiet because of the pandemic,” the insider continued.

“Because they’re both hysterical, they have to make each other laugh all the time.”

She’s overjoyed.”

When contacted by PEOPLE, both Anna and Bill’s representatives declined to comment on their relationship.

Bill was in a six-month relationship with actress Rachel Bilson, 40, before meeting Anna.

The former couple starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List before breaking up in July 2020.

Bill was married to director Maggie Carey before his romance with The OC actress.

Maggie married Bill in 2006, and they divorced in 2018.

Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12, are the three daughters of the former couple.

Meanwhile, Anna has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye.

From 2009 to 2013, she was in a relationship with English director Edgar Wright.

In February 2014, the Twilight actress started dating cinematographer Ben Richardson, but the relationship didn’t last.

Anna previously opened up about her dating history while promoting her HBO Max series Love Life, despite keeping her previous relationships on the down low.

Anna told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 that she’s “just so happy” that she’s “clearer now about what I’ll accept from people in my life.”

“The real arc we wanted to show was how we learn from each relationship,” the actress explained at the time.

Even if our relationships end, this does not imply that they were a complete failure.

“People enter your life and change you; what you learn from them may be extremely positive or extremely negative.”