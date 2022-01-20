For Paramount Plus, Joshua Jackson will star in the ‘Fatal Attraction’ series.

Joshua Jackson to Star in Paramount Plus’ ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series

Joshua Jackson will join Lizzy Caplan in the new reimagining of Paramount(plus)’s Fatal Attraction series.

The new series, billed as a modern reinterpretation of the 1987 film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, will look at fatal attraction, marriage, and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

After a brief affair, Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, who becomes the obsession of his lover (Caplan).

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount(plus) Original Scripted Series, said in a statement released on Thursday.

“He and Lizzy are an ideal pair for telling a nuanced and contemporary story about the complexities of the human psyche.”

We’re ecstatic to be working with them to bring this enthralling and provocative story to a new generation.”

Dr. Peacock’s Dr. Jackson is one of Jackson’s most recent TV roles.

Death, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and Netflix’s When They See Us, all starring Christian Slater.

