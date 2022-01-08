For Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, his life presents a ‘Not-so-Small Problem,’ according to experts.

For His Upcoming Memoir, Prince Harry’s Life Presents a “Not-so-Small Problem” — Expert

Although Prince Harry’s memoir has yet to be released, an expert claims that it already poses a problem.

The Duke of Sussex has spent his life in the spotlight, having left the royal family alongside Meghan Markle.

That, according to a body language expert, is a problem for the 37-year-old’s upcoming book.

In a July 2021 Archewell announcement, Harry announced that he would be joining the growing list of royals who have written books.

“I’m writing this as the man I’ve become, not as the prince I was born,” Harry said.

“Over the years, I’ve worn many hats, both literally and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He went on to say that he’s “deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far in my life,” as well as “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and wholly truthful.”

In late 2022, Harry’s autobiography will be published.

It will be available in both audiobook and hard copy formats.

The profits, according to the Duke of Sussex, will be donated to charity.

Body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas, according to the UK’s Express, took to his YouTube channel, The Body Language Guy, on Jan.

Harry’s memoir will be discussed on January 2, 2022.

Rosas claimed in the eight-minute video that the book might be a “bad idea” for the Duke of Sussex.

Because he has only recently begun to forge his own path independent of the royal family.

According to Rosas, readers may be disappointed by Harry’s memoir because there isn’t much new information.

“He’s going to hit a wall if he mentions mental health again,” Rosas predicted.

“It’s to capitalize on the fact that you have fans who want to learn something new about you if you’re a celebrity and you write a memoir,” he added.

“Something hidden, something you’ve been pondering for years.”

“However, Harry has the not-so-minor issue that his life has been documented since he was born,” he explained, adding that “both official and unofficial sources have left very little to the imagination…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.