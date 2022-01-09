For some seasonal inspiration, check out Duchess Kate’s Best Coats and Jackets Over the Years.

Kate Middleton’s coat game is seriously on point! The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, is no stranger to showcasing stunning new designs as well as repurposing old favorites.

(See, even the royals aren’t all that different from Us!)

We’re looking to improve our coat closet now that the weather is getting colder.

Middleton herself, it turns out, is the best source of information.

The royal knows what’s what when it comes to stylish outerwear of all kinds, from laid-back army jackets to seriously sleek reefers.

It’s no secret that the mother of three adores a coat dress, but she also doesn’t pass up the opportunity to dress up any outfit with a stylish addition to keep warm.

The duchess appears to have coats in almost every color of the rainbow, with a particular fondness for red.

The checkered Massimo Dutti coat she wore during a visit with students at the University of Derby on October 6, 2020 is one of Stylish’s all-time favorites.

She completed the look with a cashmere sweater from the same designer, making it a truly autumn-appropriate ensemble.

It’s unfortunately no longer available, but you might be able to find it on a resale site.

(For reference, it was previously sold for (dollar)349).

Catherine Walker, in particular, is a favorite of the royals.

She wore two of the London-based label’s coats in 2018.

She dazzled in a red houndstooth number during a tour of Sweden at the beginning of the year.

The duchess then changed into a red festive double-breasted design for the Christmas Day church service.

Middleton’s pared-down outwear is also worth obsessing over, as much as her ultra-sophisticated coats.

She visited a farm in Ireland in March 2020, dressed casually in a Dubarry’s Friel utility jacket, skinny jeans, and her Russell and Bromley riding boots.

The understated ensemble demonstrated that she doesn’t need a lavish wool coat to look like royalty.

Continue scrolling to see more of her best coats and jackets from the past few years, as well as some more of the aforementioned looks.

