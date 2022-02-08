For ‘Special Occasions,’ Gwyneth Paltrow swears by these hydrating eye masks

Our eyes are the first to show signs of exhaustion when we’re tired.

Even if we are not tired, the creases, dryness, dark circles, and puffiness around our eyes can make us appear tired.

Isn’t it the worst when you’re proud of your appearance and someone says, “You look tired”?

We want to make sure that our perpetually tired eyes don’t bring us down when we’re really putting effort into our look or know photos will be taken.

Concealer is fantastic, but it works best when applied over a well-nourished base.

That means we’ll start with a pair of eye masks!

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks (10-Pack) are only (dollar)75 at Amazon! Prices are correct as of February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Gwyneth Paltrow specifically mentioned in a Beauty Secrets video she shot for Vogue in 2021 that she loves to use these eye masks for “special occasions,” such as before photo shoots or important meetings, and after rough nights, so we know they’re the way to go when our eyes need some serious TLC.

Jillian Dempsey’s eye masks are a high-end skincare purchase.

You don’t need an entire face full of high-end creams and serums, but a small item like this that you can reach for whenever the mood strikes is not to be overlooked.

These bio-cellulose eye masks are drenched in a milky serum containing a prebiotic complex, hyaluronic acid, camelina oil, and almond oil, and are made in France.

As the masks work to reinforce your natural moisture barrier, your skin may appear hydrated, soothed, firmed, and nourished after just one use!

Given Paltrow’s love for them, it’s no surprise that these masks are also a healthy beauty purchase.

They contain no parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals, phthalates, GMOs, or synthetic fragrances or dyes and are made with natural ingredients.

