For Thanksgiving Week on CBS, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ replaces ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘The Neighborhood.’

It’s that time of year for Christmas specials to disrupt primetime programming.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on CBS on Monday nights during the week leading up to Thanksgiving in 2021.

While families can enjoy the holiday classic, fans of Bob Hearts Abisholaand Cedric the Entertainer’s The Neighborhood will have to wait an extra week for new episodes.

On CBS, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs at a certain time and in a certain location.

Cedric the Entertainer’s The Neighborhood premieres at 8 p.m. EST on Mondays, followed by Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku’s romantic comedy sitcom at 8:30 p.m. EST.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, families can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first aired in 1964 and follows Rudolph, a reindeer born with a shiny nose.

Santa Claus sees his potential, despite his being shunned by his fellow reindeer.

“Rudolph, with your bright nose, won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” Santa says in the song.

Who can forget Hermey, who foregoes ‘elf practice’ in order to pursue a career as a dentist, and Yukon Cornelius, the arctic prospector?

While Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer kicks off the Christmas specials on CBS, a number of others air after Thanksgiving.

Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns will air back-to-back on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, there are two Robbie the Reindeer specials at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST, followed by The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.

Without him, the holidays aren’t the same.

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, the National Christmas Tree will be lit.

The 23rd Annual ‘A Home for the Holidays at the Grove’ will be broadcast on CBS at 9:30 p.m.

You might be wondering when the other CBS sitcoms will return now that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is filling one Monday night at 8 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is set to air on CBS during Thanksgiving week, according to the official schedule.

The regular programming will resume on November 29…

