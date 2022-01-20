For the 60th Anniversary of James Bond, here’s how you can watch “No Time to Die” online.

Get ready if you missed the last James Bond film in theaters.

To commemorate James Bond’s 60th anniversary this year, MGM and EON are rereleasing No Time to Die in Imax theaters across the country on Friday, January 25.

21 so you can enjoy Daniel Craig’s final performance as the legendary super-spy the way it was meant to be seen.

The film stars Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek, and is the first James Bond film to be shot with Imax film cameras.

There will be an exclusive Q&A with Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga broadcasted before select Imax screenings, in addition to over an hour of scenes in the large format expanded aspect ratio.

No Time to Die picks up after James Bond has taken a break from his work and moved to Jamaica to live a quiet life.

When an old CIA friend approaches Bond for assistance, he is forced to leave his brief retirement to track down a mysterious villain with potentially catastrophic new technology.

For (dollar)5.99, you can rent the 25th 007 film on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube, or Google Play and watch it at home.

Craig spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about his 15-year run as James Bond, saying that the moment he was announced as the new Bond felt “like it was yesterday.”

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished.”

I’ve been extremely fortunate to have had this opportunity for the past 16 years.

What happens next, it feels like it’ll take 15 years to unpack everything, to figure out what just happened,” he said.

“All I ever wanted out of this was to work with a beautiful, beautiful group of people, actors, and some of the best crew in the world… That’s all I ever wanted out of this.”

Bond fans should also keep an eye out for The Sound of 007. It’s a feature documentary that delves into the world of James Bond.

