For the Disneyland Anniversary Celebration, Mickey Mouse gets a new look.

For one of its parks’ upcoming milestones, Disney is going all out.

Mickey Mouse will have a new look for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration, according to Disney’s Destination D23 event.

Of course, that isn’t the only change Disney will make in 2022.

Disney Parks’ official Twitter account shared updates from the Destination D23 event.

The 30th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Paris will kick off on March 6, 2022, according to them.

Naturally, the event will feature “dazzling shows, entertainment,” and “decor along Main Street USA,” with Mickey Mouse donning a snazzy outfit for the occasion.

Mickey Mouse and his “pals,” according to Disney Parks, will be dressed in new outfits, including a gleaming purple suit and an iridescent top hat for Mickey.

The Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration will kick off on March 6

For the 30th Anniversary Celebration, Disney Parks also announced a slew of other changes coming to Disneyland Paris.

According to them, a new “limited-time show” will be held at Castle Hub in the park.

The show is expected to include classic moments from previous Disney celebrations, such as “Disney Stars of Parade” and “Disney Illuminations.” Disneyland Paris is also planning a superhero-themed show for 2022.

The Avengers Campus will open this summer at Disneyland Paris, promising “incredible new experiences” for Marvel fans.

Walt Disney World, like Disneyland Paris, will be celebrating a major milestone in 2022.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

To commemorate the occasion, Epcot will add a statue of Walt Disney near the Spaceship Earth area, which will serve as a tribute to the founder.

They did not say when the statue would be finished, but it is expected to be unveiled in 2022 to coincide with the anniversary.

Connections Cafe and Eatery, a new quick service restaurant in Epcot’s World Celebration location, will open in the near future.

Disney Parks also revealed details about Walt Disney World’s highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

The ride is set to open in the summer of 2022.

However, no specific date has been given as of yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy, the ride

