For the film, Ben Affleck says the Armageddon team “made me fix my teeth” and “be sexy.”

Ben Affleck recalled his physical transformation for his role in the 1998 science fiction film Armageddon in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Matt Damon, a frequent collaborator and friend of the Tender Bar star, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the film.

During their conversation, the two discussed Ben’s impressive filmography, which led him to recall his audition for the 1998 science fiction film.

“I was naive about people’s perceptions of me,” Ben admitted.

“Or Michael [Bay] and Jerry [Bruckheimer]’s focus on aesthetics, like, ‘You guys gotta go to the tanning bed!’ They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. ‘Be sexy, how do I do that?’ ‘Go to the gym!’ Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendar

Ben plays an oil driller who is part of a team recruited by NASA to help them stop an asteroid from hurling towards Earth in the box office hit film.

“Michael had a vision of a gleaming male torso in the oil, and he was like, ‘That’s going to go in the trailer and sell tickets!'” Ben continued.

“We could have made 400 Chasing Amys for what we made Armageddon for,” he added, referring to his 1997 romantic comedy.

Ben did reveal, however, that there is one silver lining when it comes to the three key viewers.

“It’s funny because that’s the one of my movies that my kids have watched and they’ll all admit to liking,” the actor, who has three children with ex Jennifer Garner, said.

“Even though they constantly make fun of it and me.”

‘What are you doing on the moon, driving a tank?’ But they had a good time, you know? They won’t even watch The Town now.

“And that’s the end of it.”

Bay and Bruckheimer’s representatives have been contacted for comment by E! News.

