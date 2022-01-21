For the first time in a long time, I cleaned my toddler’s room and was taken aback by what I discovered.

As she cleaned out her toddler’s room for the first time in a while, a mother expressed her surprise at the amount of random items she discovered.

The woman used TikTok to share “things I found while cleaning my toddler’s room while he’s at school,” according to her Gabzott account.

First, two “random batteries,” followed by her “noise machinelight remote, which I’ve been looking for months.”

She discovered “my mum’s cord to her back massager that she had to re-order because it disappeared,” indicating that the toddler has a penchant for stealing his grandmother’s belongings.

Her mother’s Ray Ban sunglasses were also discovered in the room.

She then discovered her Olaplex shampoo, a “random tool,” and a “half-opened bag of lentils.”

She captioned the video, “I’m going to start doing weekly vids of this because this week’s finds SENT ME,” she said.

People chastised the mother for allowing her child to have access to batteries and tools in the comments section.

“Please teach the importance of not playing with batteries, it could really hurt them,” one person wrote, while another pointed out that the remote likely had button batteries in it, which can also be dangerous for children.

Others chose to laugh at the situation, writing, “The random tool.”

“My toddler will approach a stranger and say, ‘I need a screwdriver,’ as if for what?!”

“They’re getting ready for something we don’t know about… and I want in!!” joked another.

“I literally look in both of my toddlers’ rooms first,” a fellow mother said.

“I have a nearly 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, both of whom are hoarding gremlins.”

“If something is missing here, we ask our toddler andamp; he usually comes running out with whatever was missing,” wrote another.

“Kids can be quite amusing at times!”

“Ok, now I’m on the right side of TikTok because I find the most random stuff in my girls’ room,” another added.

