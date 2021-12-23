Ant Anstead Reunites With All Three of His Children for the First Time in Over Two Years: ‘My Heart Is Full,’ he Says.

Ant Anstead Reunites With All Three of His Children for the First Time in Almost Two Years: ‘My Heart Is Full’

Ant Anstead Reunites with All Three of His Children for the First Time in Almost Two Years: ‘My Heart Is Full’

After being separated for more than two years due to coronavirus border restrictions, Ant Anstead has reunited with all three of his children for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, December 22, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host captioned a photo of Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson, 2, in front of their well-lit Christmas tree on Instagram with the caption “Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn.”

“I’m overjoyed.”

Merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas, merry Christmas,

His eldest two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Herbert, currently reside in the United Kingdom, while his eldest two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Herbert, reside in California.

On Wednesday, Anstead, who shares a son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, wrote on Instagram, “The biggies have been here for a couple of days already! We’ve been off grid x.”

During a Wednesday morning run before their cozy movie night, Anstead tried to keep up with his daughter.

“@Amelieanstead is KILLIN me,” he captioned a video on Instagram Story at the time.

“Come on dad, we’re almost there,” Amelie said as they ran through the footage.

According to another Instagram Story clip, the father and daughter returned home after their run to play with Hudson and his “temple train sets.”

Despite the fact that Amelie and Archie live on the opposite side of the world, the Wheeler Dealers alum pays them visits or FaceTimes whenever she can.

He’s also been inundated with eulogies on Instagram.

“IT’S IMPOSSIBLE FOR ME TO BELIEVE WHAT I’M SEEING.”

Anstead posted a gallery of photos of Amelie on Instagram in September, writing, “My little girl is 18! EIGHTEEN today!”

“I recall driving you home from the hospital the first time.

We were in our twenties at the time.

We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into.

We forgot to buckle your car seat in, so it fell to one side as I drove away… whoops…

The last 18 years have flown by, and it’s been an honor to watch you grow into the woman you are today.

Ammo, you’ve been a tremendous source of inspiration for me and many others.

Your wit, brilliance, talent, vigor, and, above all, kindness are infectious.

“You always seem to come from a positive place.”

In his post, he added, “You.”

Informationsurhoy in a nutshell.

For the First Time in Over Two Years, Ant Anstead Reunites With All Three of His Children: ‘My Heart Is Full’