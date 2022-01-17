For the first time in three years, I soaked the hose pipe on my hoover, and the disgusting stuff that came out shocked me.

We all know how to empty the hoover, but did you know you should also clean the hose pipe on a regular basis?

After seeing someone else do it on social media, one woman decided to do it herself, and was astounded by how much muck came out.

Rachael Stammers wrote on the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook, “I have a Henry, and I love it!”

“After having my Henry for over three years, I saw someone do this the other day and thought I’d give it a shot…”

She posted a photo of a black hosepipe soaking in a bath of water and Zoflora alongside the caption.

While the water was clear when the pipe was installed, it turned a dark brown color “just after 10 minutes,” according to Rachael.

The post received an impressive 1,000 likes in the hours after it was shared, and Facebook fans were quick to comment.

“I dread to think how bad ours is my father had it for a few years then we have had it since and don’t think it’s ever been done my father passed in 2016 and we have had it since!!” one person wrote.

“I’ve had my Henry for over ten years and have never done this – must be right minging,” one person added.

“I’d love to do this with my mother’s… she’s had hers for 27 years and has never done it!” someone else added.

Others were surprised that hose pipe cleaning isn’t done on a regular basis, with one commenting, “I do mine every 3 months.”

“When it’s finished, it’s very satisfying and smells wonderful.”

It’s sad how happy a clean vacuum makes me.”

