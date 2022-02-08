For the First Time, Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as his ‘Girlfriend’ in Public

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His “Girlfriend” for the First Time in Public

Pete Davidson recently referred to Kim Kardashian West as his “girlfriend” for the first time in an interview after dating her for several months.

The Saturday Night Live star opened up about his personal life and experiences in the media while speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

“I’m not on Instagram, Twitter, or any of the other social media platforms.”

So, for the most part, my daily life consists of getting into cars and driving to a set,” Davidson reflected.

“Or, if I’m not working, I just hang out with my friends or spend time with my girlfriend inside.”

“As a result, I’m not very active.”

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, first sparked romance rumors in October, shortly after she made her SNL hosting debut, and confirmed their relationship the following month with a series of PDA-filled dinner dates.

The couple’s romance comes amid Kardashian’s increasingly tumultuous divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, and follows Davidson’s string of high-profile romances, including an engagement to Ariana Grande that ended in October 2018.

Davidson, however, said that despite the intense media scrutiny and fan interest, it hasn’t had a significant impact on his daily life.

“Every now and then, someone will scream at you, or Dunkin’ Donuts may be difficult to come by,” Davidson said.

“But aside from that, everything is fine.”

“It’s not bad.

It could be a lot worse,” he quickly added.

Davidson had a great time with his girlfriend and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, late last month when they all went out to dinner and then to an escape room.

At the time, an eyewitness told ET that the group “was super low-key” during dinner and stayed under the radar.

“Pete and Kim appear to be genuinely happy together,” an onlooker said.

“They appeared to be smitten with each other and having a great time together.”

Pete sat on Kim’s right side, and her body was tilted to face him the entire time.

Throughout the night, they were smiling and giggling with each other.”

