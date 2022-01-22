For the first time since Frank Fritz was fired, the show’s ratings have dropped below one million viewers, as fans ‘boycott’ the show.

Since the firing of fan favorite host Frank Fritz, AMERICAN PICKERS’ ratings have dropped below one million viewers for the first time.

Season 23 of American Pickers premiered on January 1 with Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, and new host Robbie, who is the star’s younger brother.

Following his last appearance on the long-running series in March 2020, fan favorite Frank was fired in July 2021.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that the new season’s ratings have dropped below one million viewers, compared to previous seasons.

Only 859,000 people watched the show on Saturday, January 15th.

This is a significant drop from the 1,011,000 viewers who tuned in on Saturday, January 8.

The premiere drew a total of 1,050,000 viewers.

On January 25, 2021, 1,273,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Season 22 premiere.

The mid-season 22 ratings were also higher, with 1,336,000 viewers tuning in on July 5 and 1,322,000 tuning in on July 19, 2021.

Frank’s final episode, which aired on March 2, 2020, drew 1,282,000 viewers.

In July 2021, days after Mike announced Frank’s firing, ratings fell below one million.

Only 960,000 people watched the episode on July 26.

In advance of Season 23, the History Channel officially replaced Frank with Mike’s younger brother in cast photos and on the website.

Because of Frank’s firing, fans have called for a boycott of the show, with many calling Robbie “boring.”

“Show really stinks without Frank,” a fan wrote on social media.

Mike, I’d be concerned.”

“The show needs Frank, Mike, and Dani,” another wrote.

Put an end to the changes.

Robbie, I’m sure, is a nice guy, but he’s a bore on TV.”

“I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers,” a third said.

Frank must be resurrected.

Robbie is completely boring and lacks personality!!!”

“No longer follow or watch now that Frank has been skidded,” said a fourth.

Frank, 57, was last seen on American Pickers in March 2020, when he was recovering from back surgery.

Despite his desire to return to the History show, the original cast member was fired in July 2021.

Frank took a break from the show to recover from back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

Frank lost 65 pounds while off the show, thanks to a healthier lifestyle and the fact that he is no longer drinking.

According to The Sun, Frank also checked into…

