For the first time since losing their five-month-old son Zen to brain cancer, Nick Cannon’s baby mama Alyssa Scott was spotted.

For the first time since their five-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer, NICK Cannon’s grieving baby mama has been spotted.

Alyssa Scott, 28, is seen picking up coffee and dropping off her three-year-old daughter Zeela at a school in Chico, California, according to exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

She was last seen on December 4, just days after her son Zen tragically lost his battle with a malignant brain tumor.

While she mourns the loss of Zen, Alyssa has been staying with her parents, Alex and Lisa, in Northern California.

Meanwhile, Nick, the host of The Masked Singer, has continued to work on his daytime talk show, where he revealed on Friday that he had gotten a tattoo on his rib honoring baby Zen.

“Alyssa went to a Starbucks drive-thru,” a source who saw her in Chico on Saturday told The Sun.

“Her mother was driving and managed to make Alyssa smile while they talked, but you could tell she was heartbroken.”

“Her smile faded quickly, and it was clear that she was going through a difficult time right now.

“After that, they went to a nearby school, where Alyssa got out with her daughter and dropped her off.”

“As she returned to the car, she stopped to give a friend a big hug; the friend was attempting to console Alyssa, but she appeared distraught.”

Nick, who has a seventh and youngest child with ex-girlfriend Alyssa, was spotted for the first time in public in Los Angeles on Friday.

When he first revealed that Zen had died during his show on Tuesday, the comedian and TV host broke down in tears.

Lisa Scott, 50, Alyssa’s mother, told The Sun this week that her daughter was unaware that Nick was planning to make the announcement.

Nick debuted his new tattoo on his left ribcage depicting baby Zen as an angel on Friday’s episode.

“I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib on my rib,” he told the New York studio audience.

“I’m still covered in bandages and it hurts right now.”

“It was excruciatingly painful, but it was so worth it.”

Zen was born on June 23 this year and was diagnosed with hydrocephalus in July after his family noticed he was congested.

After having surgery to place a shunt drainage system in his brain, doctors discovered he had brain cancer.

