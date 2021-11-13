For the guys on your list, NBA player Alex Caruso’s gift suggestions are a slam dunk.

Alex Caruso’s gift suggestions for the guys on your list are a slam dunk.

We spoke with Alex Caruso, a TravisMathew paid ambassador, because we think you’ll like his recommendations.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

It wouldn’t be the holidays if there weren’t some basketball games and gifts.

Alex Caruso has been a key player for the Chicago Bulls this season, scoring points.

When he’s not dribbling up and down the court, the TravisMathew ambassador is looking forward to spending time with his loyal crew over the holidays.

He told E! News, “I love getting to be around family and loved ones.”

“Those you care about, as well as those who care about you.”

And, while he’s more than focused on ensuring the Bulls win big games, Alex also knows how to give gifts.

“Don’t think too much about it,” he advised.

“Give a present that is relevant to the individual.”

“Gift with purpose,” he says. Check out some of his suggestions below.

Alex is a fan of TravisMathew’s iconic plush, fleece fabric, which is felt in the brand’s Cloud Hoodie, as the temperatures drop and a cozy sweatshirt is a must in any man’s closet.

This fashion item, which comes in five colors, will quickly become a favorite.

Alex told E! News, “Headphones are definitely a great gift.”

“You can use them all year and take them everywhere with you.”

Mark Cuban of Shark Tank invested in this advanced trimmer, which is waterproof and includes an LED spotlight for increased visibility while trimming in those tricky places.

This trimmer fits easily into a man’s busy lifestyle thanks to wireless charging and a 90-minute run time.

TravisMathew’s active t-shirt is made of jersey mesh fabric, which helps you stay cool and comfortable.

You’ll never have to sweat the small stuff that comes up during the day thanks to quick-drying properties and increased stretch.

Alex recommends the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 after a strenuous workout in the gym or a competitive game on the court. The device claims to massage away stress and tension while also loosening muscle knots.

Three different speeds can assist you in quickly recovering from physical activity.

Tonal, the world’s smartest home gym and personal trainer, can help you train like a champion.

While this LeBron James-endorsed product is out of reach for many holiday shoppers, those who invest will be able to enjoy a whole new way of working out from the comfort of their own homes.

Latest News from Infosurhoy