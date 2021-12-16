For the Holidays, McDonald’s is bringing back a unique burger.

McDonald’s fans who enjoy unusual menu items should consider traveling to Japan this winter, where the Gracoro Burger is making a comeback.

The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell, making this one of the most unusual McDonald’s offerings from around the world.

The Gracoro Burger was first introduced by McDonald’s Japan in 1993.

Beginning in December, the Gracoro Burger was reintroduced for a limited time.

Brand Eating claims that number one is the case.

The name of the sandwich comes from a combination of “gratin” and “korokke,” a Japanese croquette.

The original Gracoro Burger is a buttered and steamed bun with a Gracoro patty, cabbage, and mayonnaise.

Croquette sauce, similar to Worcestershire sauce, is also included.

This year, McDonald’s Japan will also introduce the new Angus Beef Bolognese Gracoro burger.

The Gracoro patty is sandwiched between two buns with Bolognese sauce made with ground Angus beef, tomatoes, and red wine.

Since its introduction in 1993, the original Gracoro Burger has been a winter favorite in Japan, but it is usually unavailable for the rest of the year, as Kokatu pointed out in 2012.

This means the sandwich has developed a devoted fan base eager to try it, similar to the mystique surrounding the McRib in the United States.

Other odd McDonald’s menu items, such as the recently launched Pizza Pie at McDonald’s restaurants in Indonesia, are available around the world.

There, the company debuted an entire “Taste of Italy” menu, with the Pizza Pie serving as the star attraction.

The apple filling is replaced with pizza sauce, cheese, peppers, and mushrooms in this variation of the classic McDonald’s pie.

Other Italian-inspired twists on McDonald’s favorites, such as the Beef Alfredo Burger, which combines Alfredo sauce and scrambled eggs with burgers, and the McSpicy Alfredo Burger, which combines a spicy chicken thigh piece with Alfredo sauce and chili sauce, are available on the “Taste of Italy” menu.

Given the infamous flop of McDonald’s’ McPizza in the United States during the 1990s, it appears unlikely that Indonesia’s “Taste of Italy” offerings will make it to the birthplace of McDonald’s.

