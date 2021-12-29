For the KKW fragrance campaign, Khloe Kardashian sports a brunette bob and a blue satin two-piece.

For the KKW fragrance ad, Khloe Kardashian sports a brunette bob and a blue satin two-piece.

In the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 37-year-old looked absolutely stunning.

Khloe showed off her toned stomach in a tiny satin one-shoulder top and matching skirt in the new photo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hair in a short brunette bob and kept her makeup simple.

Khloe posted the photo alongside a message encouraging her fans to buy KKW fragrances during the brand’s end-of-year sale.

Khloe’s short hair is a stark contrast to the long blond curls she’s been sporting recently.

Khloe shared a photo with sisters Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, from the same photoshoot earlier in December.

Kim took center stage in a green top and matching skirt, while Kourtney modeled a red ensemble.

Many KUWTK fans praised the sisters as “beautiful” in the comments section, while others accused the photo of being doctored.

Tristan Thompson, 30, welcomed his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, and Khloe posted the Instagram Story shortly after.

Tristan and Maralee are currently involved in a legal battle over paternity and child support after she gave birth on December 1.

In June, the former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit against the NBA player, requesting financial assistance.

In the filing, she claimed that she and Tristan got pregnant on his birthday in March.

Khloe and Tristan were dating at the time and were “exclusive.”

Initially, the Canadian claimed that the affair was a one-night stand, but he has since admitted that he and Maralee had sex several times.

Tristan hasn’t denied being her child’s father, but he has requested a paternity test.

Khloe is said to be “embarrassed” and “mortified” by her ex-husband’s actions.

“To call Khloe upset would be an understatement,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

“Khloe suspected Tristan of cheating on her during Covid, but she didn’t find out until the legal documents were released that he invited other women to his home.”

“She considers his home to be an extension of her own, and she’s mortified that the mother of his new baby spent time there.”

Khloe was particularly hurt by his infidelity taking place during the 2020 holiday season, according to the source.

“He’s basically admitted that he was dealing with this other girl around Christmas, which she considers to be sacred to their relationship,” they said.

“The truth is, she doesn’t think she can handle him…

