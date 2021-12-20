For the Rest of His Life, George Harrison, according to Tom Petty, saw himself as a Traveling Wilbury.

George Harrison, according to Tom Petty, considered himself a Traveling Wilbury for the rest of his life.

Because there were no strings attached to George Harrison’s band, the Traveling Wilburys, he cherished them.

The goal of George’s supergroup, which included Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison, was to have fun and see what happened.

While George loved The Beatles, his first and most famous band, the Traveling Wilburys held a special place in his heart.

George was a Wilbury until the day he died, according to Petty.

The Traveling Wilburys were formed by chance by five of the most famous singer-songwriters.

Lynne agreed to help George with an additional song for his album Cloud Nine.

George asked Dylan if he could use his recording studio due to the short notice.

When Orbison and Petty realized they’d be in the studio with those three, they decided not to miss it.

Then George realized that he’d be wasting his time if he didn’t get everyone to sing along to the song.

As a result, they accidentally recorded “Handle With Care.”

The record companies refused to release the song because it was too good, so George kept it until everyone agreed to make a record with “Handle With Care” as the centerpiece.

Again, something like a full moon must have brought them luck because they had time on their hands to record more songs.

The next step was to decide on a name for their supergroup.

George used the slang term “Wilbury,” which means “We’ll bury ’em,” to describe mistakes in the recording studio.

The Trembling Wilburys were George’s first choice.

The Traveling Wilburys were suggested by either Lynne or Dylan.

The result of just over a week in the studio was Traveling Wilburys Vol.

1st.

George’s love of jamming with his best friends was the driving force behind it all.

Tom Petty realized he met George Harrison for a reason after a hurricane: ‘My Life Was Different After That’

Petty spoke about his friend George during an interview with Rolling Stone.

George loved his family, friends, music, and especially his bands, according to him.

Petty said, “George absolutely adored the Wilburys.”

“From the beginning, that was his baby, and he threw himself into it with such zeal.

He considered himself a Wilbury for the rest of his life… His enthusiasm was contagious in a recording session or a writing session.

He simply exuded unbridled zeal.”

“George’s place…

