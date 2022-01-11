For the Sake of His Wife and Daughters, Bob Saget Wanted to Live Forever (Exclusive)

For the Sake of His Wife and Daughters, Bob Saget Said He Wanted To Live Forever (Exclusive)

Bob Saget valued his family and friends above all else.

In his final interview with ET, the beloved Full House star and comedian expressed his desire to “live forever” for his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, 24, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

Saget died in January of this year.

At the age of 65, he emphasized the importance of telling those he cared about how special they were.

In a 2020 interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner, Saget said, “I’ve got to live forever, I’ve got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can’t die.”

“I’m at a loss for what to do.

I have to live indefinitely.”

Saget also discussed how he keeps in touch with his Full House co-stars and their close friendship.

“We all need to set an example for what we want the world to be, which is caring about other people… When you care about someone, especially now, I’m finding you have to let them know, you have to reach out, and then it’s nice to get that heart emoji back or whatever you get back,” Saget said.

“I believe the majority of people do not reread my texts.

That’s why I enjoy texts in which you send a heart and then screen slam it or have the entire screen filled with hearts.

That’s when you think to yourself, ‘Oh, I’m getting pixie dust with a heart!’

Following the news of his death, the entire cast of Full House issued a joint statement expressing their grief over the loss of the show’s patriarch.

“We started out as a TV family 35 years ago, but we’ve evolved into a true family.”

Now, as a family, we’re grieving.

Bob had us laughing so hard that we were in tears.

“Now our tears flow in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob,” the statement read.

“To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, he was a father, and to all of us, he was a friend.

Bob, you are dearly loved by us.

In Bob’s honor, we ask that you hug the people you care about.

Bob was the best hugger I’d ever met.

