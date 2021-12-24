For the second year in a row, Kris Jenner’s lavish Christmas Eve bash has been’scaled back’ due to Covid concerns.

For the second year in a row, Kris Jenner’s lavish Christmas Eve party has been’scaled back’ due to Covid concerns.

For the second year in a row, MOMAGER KrisJenner’s lavish Christmas Eve party has been “scaled back” due to rising COVID concerns.

According to TMZ, Kris, 66, had to devise contingency plans.

According to sources, the Kardashian matriarch will continue to see her daughters and grandchildren.

Regrettably, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has reportedly decided to postpone the lavish holiday bash.

The Kardashians are said to be continuing to celebrate Christmas, but the extravagant celebrations have been postponed.

Due to the alarming rise in COVID cases, the Christmas Eve gathering had to be reduced in size.

According to insiders, Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, was returning to New York as a result of the postponement.

Kris’ previous Christmas Eve parties included celebrity guests and performances.

Because of the pandemic, the annual Christmas Eve party was canceled in 2020.

The star-studded bash will not be held for the first time in over 40 years, according to Kris’ daughter Khloe, 37.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA, so we decided not to do a Christmas Eve party this year,” she said on Twitter.

“I believe this will be the first time we haven’t had a Christmas Eve party since 1978.”

The KUWTK star recently shared a sneak peek of her cover of Jingle Bells, a popular Christmas song.

The song also featured Kourtney, 42, and her rocker fiance Travis Barker, 26, according to Apple Music.

On social media, Khloe posted a link to the song in support of her reality star family.

“My queen,” Khloe captioned the link.

Kris showed off her Palm Springs vacation home in November.

Kendall Jenner, 26, had created a tequila brand, and she had shared a video for a fan who was the first to figure it out.

Viewers got a glimpse of the living room and some of the outdoor areas thanks to the TV star.

“Hey, Hannah,” Kris says in the video.

Kris here.

I just wanted to wish you a warm welcome to Los Angeles and apologize for the fact that we won’t be able to join you tonight.

“We really wanted to catch you off guard.

We’re out of town for Thanksgiving, but we’re sending you lots of,” but the video was cut off.

Kris bought the house in 2020 for around (dollar)12 million.

The house was built in 2016, according to My Domaine, and…

