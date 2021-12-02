For the Secret Invasion, a Former Marvel Star Returns

Return of a Former Marvel Superhero for a Secret Invasion

Another Marvel mainstay has been added to Secret Invasion’s ever-expanding cast.

Cobie Smulders has chosen to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so Maria Hill is returning to the fold as of Wednesday.

Hill will return to help Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) uncover one of the biggest conspiracies he’s ever been involved in, in a move that will surprise few.

Hill’s role in the MCU has dwindled in recent years, despite her early prominence.

Her most recent appearance was as a supporting character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and she previously appeared in each of the Avengers films: Infinity War and Endgame.

Smulder’s return was first reported by Deadline.

While the series is based on a Marvel Comics miniseries with universe-altering consequences, the MCU is taking some creative license with the story.

During the Shang-Chi press tour, Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz said, “I’m currently working on a show for Disney(plus) called Secret Invasion, about which I can say very little.”

“And then there’s a feature I’m working on that will come out in a few years and about which I can’t say anything.”

“I think it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books,” he said of Secret Invasion, “like all of our adaptations.”

“I’m pretty sure that’s all I have to say on the subject.”

For the time being, the secret will be kept in Secret Invasion.”

Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo are among the cast members.

Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are directing the show, which is currently in production.

On Disney(plus), no release date has been set for Secret Invasion.

