For the show’s 40th anniversary, the ‘Fame’ cast reunites and performs a hit theme song (exclusive)

On Thursday, the cast of the hit musical TV show Fame reunited on the Entertainment Tonight stage for a very special reunion.

Debbie Allen, Valerie Landsburg, Nia Peeples, P R Paul, Cynthia Gibb, Lee Curreri, and Erica Gimpel, all original cast members, reunited to celebrate the beloved show’s 40th anniversary.

Jesse Borrego, meanwhile, joined in remotely from Texas.

Fame was a musical dramedy that followed the lives of the faculty and staff at the (fictitious) New York City High School for the Performing Arts. It was based on the 1980 film of the same name.

The show premiered in January.

NBC, July 7, 1982

The hour-long show, which aired for six seasons and 136 episodes, was a worldwide smash hit.

The show’s theme song, “Fame,” was a massive hit and won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. It was originally performed by Irene Cara for the film.

As a result, when it came time to perform the song on the show, Gimpel admitted to ET that he was a little nervous.

Gimpel remembered, “It was terrifying!”

“I was only 16 at the time!” says the narrator.

When the group got together on Thursday to perform the song for ET viewers, she had no reservations.

The group belted out the iconic tune together, with Curreri on piano.

They also sang “Could We Be Magic Like You,” which became a hit single during the show’s run.

Take a look at the fun Fame reunion in the video above!

