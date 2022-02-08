For the song “Be Alive,” Beyoncé receives her first Oscar nomination.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is a Grammy Award-winning singer and actress.

She won dozens of Grammy Awards and was nominated for several Golden Globes.

This artist was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2022 for her work with King Richard.

Beyoncé collaborated with King Richard to release the song “Be Alive,” which told the story of Venus and Serena Williams through the eyes of their father, Richard Williams.

In 2021, “Be Alive” was released on most streaming platforms, garnering over 5 million Spotify plays.

Cast members of King Richard, including actor Will Smith, praised the film’s release.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith said, “The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment.”

“When Beyoncé called, I was ecstatic.”

Furthermore, “Beyoncé” is the song that earned her her first Academy Award nomination, which was announced in February 2022.

This is for the category of Best Original Song.

The song “Be Alive” by Beyoncé from King Richard has been officially nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards.

This is Beyoncé’s first Academy Award nomination, and members of the Beyhive have sent her congratulatory messages.

“Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto, “Just Look Up” from Netflix’s original film Don’t Look Up, and Billie Eilish’s title song from No Time To Die are among the other songs nominated in this category.

On March 27, 2022, the award ceremony will be held.

When it comes to music-related award shows, Beyoncé only emphasizes her nickname “Queen Bey.”

Beyoncé is officially the most awarded and most nominated female artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 GRAMMY wins and 79 nominations.

This actor wrote original songs for the 2019 release of The Lion King, in addition to her starring role as Nala in Disney’s photo-real adaptation.

On her Lion King-inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift, she collaborated with other artists.

The reimagined film included Beyoncé’s “Spirit” as a new song.

Beyoncé won Golden Globes and Grammys for her song “Spirit,” which was included on The Lion King: The Gift and The Lion King’s Soundtrack.

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman received the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

“Spirit” was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys.

Queen Bey, on the other hand, did not win the award in…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.