For the sultry new KKW fragrance ad, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her mother Kris Jenner, 66, pose in see-through bodysuits.

KIM Kardashian, 41, and her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, posed for a sultry new KKW fragrance ad in see-through bodysuits.

In the new photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flaunted their bodies.

On Monday, the KKW Fragrance Instagram account shared the new ad on their Stories.

Kim posed in a nude bodysuit with a white robe rapped around her hips in the first photo taken behind the scenes of the photo shoot.

Kim was seen in the second photo wearing only a bodysuit while leaning against Kris, who looked stunning in a black bodysuit.

A behind-the-scenes photo shows the mother-daughter duo being taught how to pose for the photo shoot.

Kris took center stage in the next photo, posing alone in a black bodysuit and a white robe while looking to the side.

Kim and Kris sat on either side of a large silver egg-shaped object in the final photo, their legs crossed.

Kim and Kris both smiled in the photo, indicating that they had a good time collaborating on the shoot.

Kim’s relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, is heating up, as evidenced by the new KKW Fragrance ad.

The KUWTK star is said to have met his mother and sister on Staten Island and received their “approval” weeks before their most recent date in New York City, which took place over the weekend.

Pete “introduced” Kim to his mother, Amy, and younger brother, Casey, according to In Touch, and made sure they approved of his new love.

Kim and Pete were seen on a sweet movie date together at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas this past weekend, shortly after the positive introduction.

Scott Disick, who has three children with Kim’s sister, Kourtney, was also present.

Their movie date was followed by dinner at Angelina’s restaurant, which included “champagne and a private room.”

Kim and Pete first became linked in October, shortly after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Pete’s 28th birthday was spent at the mother’s Palm Springs mansion with Kim, Kris, and Flavor Flav, indicating that their relationship had progressed.

Kim’s new relationship comes after her divorce from Kanye West, 44, was finalized in February.

Pete is expected to attend Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party, according to E! News, and Kanye will also be there.

While the rapper has made numerous requests to win his case,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.