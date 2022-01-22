For the time being, Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite hydrating skincare is available.

For the time being, Kourtney Kardashian’s Hydrating Skincare Favorite is available.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

The cold weather is not kind to our skin.

The harsh, freezing winds are enough to dry things out, but the artificial heat blasted inside isn’t much better.

Redness, irritation, flakes, and rough patches begin to appear from nowhere.

In addition to more visible signs of aging, dryness can cause acne!

Even things like your diet can have a big impact on how dry your skin is.

“When I was drinking celery juice, it was making my whole body feel dehydrated,” Kourtney Kardashian said in a Vogue video where she revealed the secrets of her skincare and makeup routine, adding, “When I was drinking celery juice, it was making my whole body feel dehydrated.” How did she rehydrate her skin? With this iconic Caudalie mist!

The Caudale Beauty Elixir is (dollar)49 at Nordstrom with free shipping, and it’s also available in a variety of sizes at Amazon!

Kardashian uses this mist after applying a charcoal mask and serum in the Vogue video, but it can be used in a variety of ways.

For a smooth, supple complexion, use it between layers of other skincare or makeup, on top of makeup as a setting spray, or simply throughout the day when you need a pick-me-up.

It may tighten pores, reduce dullness, and give your skin an “instant shot of radiance” in addition to hydrating thirsty skin.

Customers say they “can’t live without” this toning mist, which has over 600 reviews on Nordstrom (and a lot more on Amazon).

They’re ecstatic to have found it because it’s “never in stock,” and they’re urging other shoppers to act quickly.

It “literally makes your day,” as one reviewer put it.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Caudale Beauty Elixir for just (dollar)49 with free shipping, and it’s also available in multiple sizes at Amazon!

This spray stands out because of its fineness, gently coating the face with a refreshing, cloud-like mist — whereas other sprays squirt you with water like a firehose.

Of course, the ingredients are all-stars, as well.

You’ll find radiance-boosting grape extract, toning rosemary, astringent mint, and calming rose organic essential oil in this blend.

These ingredients may adore your skin, as well as the lovely, therapeutic fragrance they produce.

In every way, spraying this mist is a relaxing experience.

This Gloriousness.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Hydrating Skincare Fave Is in Stock — For Now