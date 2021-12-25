For the Time Being, Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock

Meghan Markle has dazzled in custom designer gowns and enviable stilettos on numerous occasions, but she also exudes top-notch chic when the occasion calls for it.

The MOTHER Looker ankle fray jeans in the Love Gun style, which she wore for the 2017 Invictus Games, have become incredibly popular and have regularly sold out.

It’s rare to find Looker jeans in more than a few sizes in stock, which is why we were so pleased to see them in such a wide range of sizes right now!

If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOTHER pieces, your patience has finally paid off.

Markle’s favorite denim brand is back in stock at Nordstrom, and as with everything she wears, high-demand items (like these seriously famous Looker jeans) sell out quickly.

MOTHER Looker Jeans are now available at Nordstrom with free shipping!

There are a lot of lovely MOTHER denim styles to choose from right now.

There’s a huge selection for every sense of style and occasion, from basic deep blue washes that go with everything to darker or distressed details.

Try a cropped silhouette or go Markle-casual with ripped knees.

MOTHER Looker Jeans are now available at Nordstrom, with free shipping!

This article was last updated on July 6, 2021.

