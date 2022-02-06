For Using These Two Clean Words, Johnny Carson Said He’d Get 500 Complaint Letters.

For Using These 2 Clean Words, Johnny Carson Said He’d Get 500 Complaint Letters

Johnny Carson began his 30-year tenure as host of The Tonight Show in the early 1960s.

Soon after, he predicted that if he said two seemingly harmless words on air, he’d get “500 letters complaining that [he]was hastening national immorality.”

What were the two words, and did Carson allow fan letters or other critical feedback to influence what he put on his late-night show?

After Steve Allen and Jack Paar, Carson became the third host of The Tonight Show.

The show premiered in 1954 with Allen at the helm, but Paar took over in 1957.

Then, in 1962, Carson became the show’s new host.

The late-night show had already become “a controversial broadcasting phenomenon” under Paar’s leadership, according to the Library of Congress, but Carson’s monologues were a huge hit with viewers.

Many of his fans liked to write to him to let him know they were watching the show.

According to the LOC, when he stepped down in 1992, he was receiving 10,000 pieces of mail per week from viewers. There was enough material to fill a book, Dear Johnny: Johnny Carson’s Most Hilarious and Bizarre Fan Mail.

Of course, not everyone liked Carson’s on-air antics.

He once admitted that some of the people who wrote in accused him of damaging behavior.

And, he claims, even the use of seemingly innocuous language could have resulted in a deluge of complaints.

“Nearly anything you say, you can’t help offending somebody out there,” Carson told Playboy magazine’s Alex Haley in 1967.

He used the example of a time when Mr.

On The Tonight Show, the Universe told him that his body was his home.

“Yeah, my house is pretty messy,” the famously cheeky host replied.

But once a week, I have a woman come in.”

Some viewers were apparently offended enough by the joke to write Carson letters of protest.

Carson wondered aloud, “Can you imagine the mail I got on that one?”

“If I say ‘naked,’ or ‘pregnant,’ I’ll probably get 500 letters complaining that I’m hastening national immorality,” he went on to say.

Carson claims he didn’t use his material because he knew he’d get a certain reaction from some audience members….

