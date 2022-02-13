For Valentine’s Day 2022, learn how to make chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped cookies, and cupcakes.

Valentine’s Day 2022 recipes include chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped cookies, and cupcakes.

February 14 is not only a day to celebrate love, but it’s also a great excuse to indulge your sweet tooth and whip up some delicious treats at home.

From chocolate-covered strawberries to heart-shaped cookies, here are three easy ideas for the big day.

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a delectable treat that’s easy to make and looks lovely on any Valentine’s table.

The following items are required:

Set aside a plate or baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil, then cover with a large heatproof bowl.

Break the chocolate into chunks and stir it into the bowl.

Dip each strawberry halfway into the chocolate once it’s melted, then place on greaseproof paper.

Refrigerate the strawberries for a few hours to allow them to set, then transfer them to a pretty plate when ready to serve.

Cookies are a perennial favorite, and because they last longer than fresh fruit, you’ll be able to eat them for several days after February 14.

The following items are required:

Follow the instructions for making the cookie dough.

Using the cookie cutter, cut the dough into eight equal-sized balls and shape them into hearts.

Bake for 12 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Remove them from the oven and place them on a cooling rack; if necessary, neaten the edges with a knife.

Decorate with red icing around the edge after it has cooled, or simply serve straight onto a plate.

Cupcakes are the ultimate sweet treat, and they can be decorated in any way you like. You could even try writing your partner’s name in the icing.

The following items are required:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Celsius if using a fan oven).

Whisk the cake mix, eggs, oil, and water together until smooth.

Place the cupcake liners in the center of the oven and pour the batter into them.

Bake for 15–17 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out cleanly.

Place on a cooling rack to cool, then decorate with icing and sprinkles.