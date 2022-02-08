For Valentine’s Day, Nick Cannon receives a condom vending machine.

For Valentine’s Day, Nick Cannon is given a condom vending machine.

Nick Cannon is bolstering his defenses ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The talk show host revealed on Monday that he received a condom vending machine.

He wrote, “Looks like I got an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums!”

The 41-year-old posed in front of a fully stocked vending machine in the photo.

The gift comes after Cannon announced that he and Brie Tiesi are expecting their eighth child in January.

The Nick Cannon Show has aired its 31st episode.

Before announcing that his newest addition will be a baby boy, the television personality joked that he is “starting his own football team.”

Cannon also shared photos from the couple’s baby shower the day before.

The proud father exclaimed, “It’s a boy! We found out yesterday!”

“Everyone is aware of my large family.

It is never a contest.

“Each one is unique.”

Zen, the Wild ‘N Out host and Alyssa Scott’s son, died at the age of 5 months after a battle with brain cancer.

NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) shared this.

While Cannon is overjoyed at the arrival of his son, he believes there is a better way for him to discuss personal family matters.

The host began his show on Thursday by apologizing to his children’s mother.

Cannon opened Thursday’s episode by saying, “I’d like to address the comments I made on Monday’s show.”

“I will always protect and respect the privacy of all of my children’s mothers.”

“I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke,” Cannon admitted during the show where he announced the baby news.

And I know I can do better when it comes to dealing with delicate and sensitive issues,” he added.

“So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, and compassionate, as they frequently demonstrate to me every day,” he continued.

Monroe and Cannon, both 10, are Cannon’s children.

