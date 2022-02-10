For Valentine’s Day, you can name a bin after your ex at no cost.

For Valentine’s Day, you can name a bin after your ex and it’s completely free.

DO YOU HAVE an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend who still makes your blood boil when you think about them?

This Valentine’s Day, one way to vent your rage is to name a bin after them.

A waste management company is offering scorned lovers the chance to have the name of a former partner printed on the side of a garbage can.

The best part is that the service is completely free; all you have to do is choose your bin size and the required name.

There are 50,000 bins available, so many people will have the opportunity to get closure on a “trash” ex.

Commercial business waste (i.e. from restaurants, bars, and offices) will be collected in the bins, which will be placed throughout the UK.

If you want to visit, you can even request a picture of the bin and its location.

To order your bin, go to BusinessWaste.co.uk and fill out the online form.

“On this special day of love, we are offering the chance to name a bin in honour of your ex,” said Mark Hall, co-founder of BusinessWaste.co.uk.

“We’re hoping that naming your ex after a piece of trash will help you put them behind you for good.”

Alternatively, if you ever thought your ex was more cockroach than man, you can name an insect after them.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, on February 14, you can name a creepy crawly after someone else – your ex.

Hemsley Conservation Centre is offering betrayed lovers the hilarious opportunity to name a cockroach (no offense to the insect).

For £1.50, you can choose a roach and name it after your ex-boyfriend.

The name will be prominently displayed on the exhibit, allowing you to pay a visit to the insect-version of your ex at any time.

You’ll receive a gift certificate as a keepsake once you’ve named your cockroachex.

Although the center says they won’t put the name on the certificate because they “don’t want to start a fire,” they do point out that there is a section where you can add your own comments, hint hint.

There’s no better way to let go of bitter feelings, pent-up rage, or a lot of anger after a bad breakup – and it’s all for a good cause.

Valentine’s Day wishes are extended to you.

