For various reasons, Dwayne Johnson left the Fast and Furious franchise.

Since his starring role in Fast Five, DWAYNE Johnson has been a mainstay of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Johnson’s involvement with the Vin Diesel-led franchise had some ups and downs for him and his co-stars after he was cast in the role in 2011.

On July 23, 2021, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his departure from the Fast and Furious franchise via his official Twitter account.

“I wish them luck on Fast 9,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

And I wish them luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11, as well as the rest of the Fast and Furious films they will make without me.”

Luke Hobbs, Johnson’s character, did not appear in F9: The Fast and Furious Saga and will not appear in any subsequent sequels to the franchise.

After a reported years-long feud with his co-star, Vin Diesel, the wrestler turned actor announced his departure.

In August of 2016, the former WWE athlete sparked outrage when he used Instagram to criticize his male co-stars before the filming of The Fate of the Furious was completed.

“There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one,” he wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post.

“My female costars are always amazing, and I love ’em,” Johnson added.

But it’s a different story with my male co-stars.”

He went on to say, “Some conduct themselves as true professionals and stand-up men, while others don’t.”

“Those who don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it in the first place.”

“Asses of candy.”

“You’re right,” The Rock concluded on Instagram, “when you watch this movie next April and it appears that I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling.”

In the wake of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s rumored feud, Diesel publicly extended an olive branch to his franchise co-star.

Diesel shared a photo of himself and Johnson on his Instagram page on November 7, 2021.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel captioned the photo.

He went on to say, “The world awaits the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10.”

In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware.

They and you send well wishes every holiday… but the time has come.”

“Legacy awaits,” the actor continued, “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale, which is 10!”

“I say this out of love… but you have to show up, don’t abandon the franchise; you have a critical role to play.”

“No one else can play Hobbs,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.