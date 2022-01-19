For WeCrashed, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway transform into a disgraced WeWork couple.

For WeCrashed, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play a disgraced WeWork couple.

WeCrashed, a new Apple TV(plus) series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway about the rise and fall of the tech giant, premieres March 18.

WeCrashed stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway putting the “We” in “WeCrashed.”

In the Apple TV(plus) series WeCrashed, actors from Gucci and The Devil Wears Prada played Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

In a teaser released on Wednesday, January, fans got their first look at the stars.

the nineteenth

Leto as Neumann introduces potential investors to the concept of WeWork, the company that pioneered and monetized the co-working model for startups and other entrepreneurs.

Leto’s character describes WeWork as a “movement” that will change the way people work.

Neumann’s story is well-known to those who follow the news or listen to podcasts.

With the help of his wife, Rebekah, the Israeli-born entrepreneur built a multibillion-dollar company, according to the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

They used the profits from WeWork to fund their lavish lifestyle and invest in new ideas.

However, as the value of WeWork began to plummet, Neumann was fired from his position as CEO in 2019.

In a December interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello said that the show is less about the business and more about Adam’s relationship with Rebekah and the impact it had on the business.

“What sets [WeCrashed] apart from other films in this genre is that we see the story through the eyes of this couple,” Eisenberg explained.

“In the business story, we see this cult of personality, and then we come home with them at night.”

According to Deadline, Neumann said at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit that the show is a “single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things.”

Leto warned Neumann that WeCrashed does not paint him and his wife in a flattering light, according to Neumann.

“I’m going to act you, and you shouldn’t watch it,” the actor told him.

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on Apple TV(plus) on March 18, with the remaining five episodes being released weekly after that.

Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Transform Into Disgraced WeWork Couple For WeCrashed