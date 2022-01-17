For years, I was embarrassed by my run-down council house; now, we’ve renovated it on a budget using BandM bargains.

Sarah O’Brien was in tears every day over the state of the property when she and her family first moved into a three-bedroom council house.

It wasn’t the fresh start she was hoping for, with old-fashioned woodchip paper covering the walls, thinning carpets on their last legs, and aging kitchen cabinets.

The 35-year-old lives near Chester, Cheshire, with her husband Adam, a prison officer, their youngest daughter Honey, five, and her daughter Lilly, 14, from a previous relationship.

They moved into the rented house in November 2016, and the part-time cleaner and education student took matters into her own hands a year later.

“The house was bleak and depressed me a great deal,” she says.

It was something I despised.

“I was in tears every day for two years because of it.”

I grabbed a wallpaper stripper one day and began removing the woodchip from the walls.

“Adam and I ended up tearing down every single wall in the house.”

It was a nightmare after that.

We had to replaster everything, which took a long time.” The couple, who have been together for eight years and have a combined income of £34,000, began slowly renovating their council home on a budget in 2018.

By cutting back on luxuries like dining out and vacations abroad, they were able to save £1,000 per year to invest in their home.

Sarah and Adam began by applying a coat of paint, purchasing a 20-litre tub of white emulsion from Asda for £20.

They hired a carpet installer and paid £500 for the entire upstairs and stairwell, which included his labor as well as the carpet.

“Before, I was embarrassed about the state of our home,” Sarah says.

“We’d only done what we could afford, which wasn’t much because we were saving for a wedding and Honey was in nursery, which was so expensive.”

“I’m really pleased with how it’s turned out.”

“Anyone can do it on a budget if they take their time.”

ADAM repurposed a Wendy house for the girls to transform the family garden.

After a vacation abroad was canceled due to Covid, they also had decking and a pergola built during lockdown.

It cost £1,000 and was paid for with money Sarah received when her grandmother died.

“Adam built the girls’ Wendy house out of an old slide,” Sarah explains.

Its legs were removed by him.

We only bought pink paint and daisies from Johnstone’s.

Amazon is a company that sells books online.

It was under ten pounds.”

THEY spent £15 on Rust-Oleum furniture paint from Bandamp;Q, and £10 on vinyl wrap from Bandamp;Q to cover the worktops.

They added Ikea plants…

