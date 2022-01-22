For years, I worked at Disney, and one particularly obnoxious customer demanded that we bring out a second Mickey Mouse for his daughter.

I worked at Disney for many years, and one particularly obnoxious customer demanded that we bring out a second Mickey Mouse for his daughter.

A FORMER Disney World employee revealed that while working at an American resort, she had to deal with some difficult people.

According to Aubs, who lives in Orlando, Florida, one man became enraged because he had to wait in line to see Mickey Mouse and demanded that they bring out a second person dressed as the character.

When she explained that they couldn’t have two of the same character because it would ruin the magic of the experience for the kids, the guest went crazy and started cursing, according to Aubs’ TikTok account.

“I worked at Disneyland and Disney World for many years, so welcome to my series ‘angry people at Disney,'” she wrote on Twitter, using the handle @onlyaubss.

“A grown man walks into city hall at Disneyland on a late sunny afternoon and places his seven-year-old daughter on the counter like a toddler,” she said.

“He goes on to say that they’ve been walking around the park all day and their feet hurt, and all they wanted to do was meet Mickey,” he continues.

That was the only reason they were present on that particular day.”

The Disney employee directed the father to where he could find the character and when they would be able to see him, but he refused to wait in line.

“And then he switches gears on me.”

“I apologize and show him the resources again,” Aubs said. “I know Mickey is out in Town Square, but the line is ridiculous and our feet hurt from trying to find him all day.”

“He looks at me and says, ‘Why can’t you have two Mickeys out there to cut the line in half, that line is ridiculous.’ We have to maintain character integrity, so I was like, ‘Sir, there is only one Mickey,’ also, his daughter is literally right there,” she continued.

When she told him this wasn’t possible, he cursed her in front of his daughter.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Who believes that BS?’ I replied, ‘Sir, children do.’ Then we argued and went around in circles until he left,” the Disney employee said.

The video has received over 1.7 million views, and users on TikTok have been quick to comment.

One person remarked, “Who goes there to be angry?”

“We’ve been walking all day and don’t want to stand in lines!” said another. “Bro, do you know where you are?”

“I’m sure he told his kids he’s Santa,” said a third.

