For Your Post-Christmas Food Coma, Cozy Loungewear

Post-Christmas Food Coma Loungewear

Purchase some oversized sweatpants and hoodies instead of putting down those sprinkled cookies!

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

Although you’re most likely preparing for Christmas Eve and Day, don’t forget to plan for some much-needed R&R after Santa’s big day.

If you’re lucky, you’ll have some time off from work or school, which we hope you’ll use to catch up on sleep, binge-watch your favorite shows, and shop after the holidays.

Whether you’re staying in or going somewhere cold, we’ve got some suggestions for staying warm.

We’ve compiled a list of 16 loungewear items that will help you unwind in total comfort and style.

Most of these styles, of course, include elastic to accommodate snacking on leftovers from your holiday festivities!

You might as well buy one for every day of the week with 11 different colors to choose from!

Isn’t this the cutest hoodie you’ve ever seen?! It’s perfect for lounging around at home, but you can also wear it outside for post-holiday errands.

The lace-up neckline and satin drawcord tassel details are fantastic!

This set has over 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews, so you know it’s comfy AF.

Treat yourself to a Madhappy hoodie—they’re worth every penny and put all other sweatshirts to shame.

Regardless of how hot or cold it is outside, you’ll find us in our hoodies and sweatpants on most days.

You can’t go wrong with a waffle knit set; the fabric has a comforting feel to it.

Thanks to this cami and short set, you can go from bed to kitchen to couch and back to bed in style!

We recommend this cozy jumpsuit from Skims for those days when you just can’t take it anymore! It also has a hood, so you can block out anyone trying to interrupt your Netflix binge.

This is an excellent example of a loungewear set that can be worn outside the house.

The wide-leg pants and high-neck long-sleeve sweater create a…

