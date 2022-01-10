Forbes’ Highest-Earning TikTok Stars include Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Others

Forbes’ Highest-Earning TikTok Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and More

Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and other TikTok users are earning a lot of money in addition to “likes.”

Forbes published a new breakdown on Friday, August 7 that details the earnings of seven viral video creators who have all been successful in turning their content into cash.

“Primarily through sales of personally branded merchandise and sponsored content for brands such as Sony, Chipotle, and Revlon,” Rae, 19, and D’Amelio, 16, have launched wildly successful personal brands.

The teens at the top of Forbes’ list have each made over (dollar)1 million in just one year, thanks to their millions of followers across multiple platforms.

The publication used the expertise of agents, managers, marketers, and investors to estimate the social media stars’ earnings — but excluded traditional celebrities who use TikTok from the analysis.

D’Amelio spoke out about her success as an influencer earlier this month, despite the fact that becoming an influencer was never her intention when she downloaded the popular app.

“I began using TikTok because all of my friends were using it and posting on their accounts.”

“I didn’t have an account, so I was just dancing on their phones and saying, ‘Oh, can you send that to me? That’s so cool,'” she told Variety on August 5.

“Eventually, I decided to create my own account because I was having so much fun with my friends making all of these dance videos.”

I downloaded the app, started dancing, and my videos began to gain popularity on the app. Since then, a lot has happened.”

Charli and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, were both named to Forbes’ first-ever TikTok list, and the two have been navigating their newfound celebrity together.

“My experience would be very, very different if I didn’t have my family doing this with me,” Charli told Variety.

“I think going through this on my own would be much more difficult, and I don’t think I’d be able to do it as well as I am now.”

While the D’Amelio sisters have each other, Rae has surrounded herself with famous friends, including Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Rae has spent a lot of time with the 40-year-old reality star in.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio and More of Forbes’ Highest-Earning TikTok Stars