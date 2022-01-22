Foreign food brands with names that raise eyebrows in the United Kingdom range from cock soup to poo.

FANCY THE SOUP OF THE DAY? FANCY IT EVEN MORE WHEN YOU LEARN IT’S Cock?

The flavor is popular in the Caribbean, and it’s also available in supermarkets in the United States – though it might sell better if renamed Chicken.

Cock soup isn’t the only foreign dish with a name that makes us smile.

Graeme Culliford gathers some unusual items in the gagging area…

Here’s a snack that goes down easy with a few beers… and presumably returns just as easily.

Only Puke is well-known in Asia, and it just goes to show how strange names can emerge from a search of the world’s cuisines.

There are tea breaks and there are loo breaks, and it appears that Eastern Europe has combined the two – with a steaming hot cup of Urinal.

However, it appears that people are less likely to spend their money on it here.

When Diomidis Kiourtsis arrived in the United States in 1918, he brought his recipe for caramelized peanuts with him.

His son Jim went on to found My Dadz Nutz, a company that manufactures them.

With a name like that, he deserved to be fired.

People in Asia can enjoy Soup For Sluts, a brand of instant ramen noodles. It may not be a popular dish to serve to a feminist party, but it is a popular dish in Asia.

Maybe a nice plate of tarts to go with it.

Pet Sweat, a Japanese brand, has a name that will make you want to stay thirsty.

Pet Sweat is an energy drink for dogs, not to be confused with Pocari Sweat, a 40-year-old Japanese sports drink.

If you want to try something new from around the world, start with a tin of Shitto.

Don’t be put off by the name; Ghanaians love their spiced black pepper sauce.

Poo snacks are hugely popular with diners in the Far East, and they’re certainly not to be sniffed at.

Though it’s unlikely that English speakers will be persuaded to give them a try.

Crack-Sticks, which are highly addictive and generating a lot of buzz, are flying off the shelves in European supermarkets.

Okay, they’re nothing to do with street drugs; they’re just the European version of fish fingers.