Forget Puppies—Why Reese Witherspoon and Other Stars Are Embracing Unconventional Pets

Generally speaking, celebrities fall into one of two camps.

Nope, not the privacy seekers versus those that will happily serve up nonstop adorable baby content, we’re talking about the cat people and the dog people.

Some make their allegiances quite known. Kaley Cuoco has said that “must love dogs” topped her list of dating requirements before she settled down with now-husband (and avowed canine lover) Karl Cook and if you know literally anything about Taylor Swift beyond the fact that she enjoys singing, it’s her devotion to her furry offspring Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

“I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she explained to TIME of her preference. “They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life.” Something you likely need when you’re a veritable hitmaker who spends a not insignificant portion of her life on the road.

Of course, some celebs are equal opportunity lovers, with Miley Cyrus counting seven dogs and three cats amongst her menagerie of 16.

But, perhaps, the most interesting of the pet-owning entertainers are those that eschew the whole debate all together, opting for a creature of the more exotic variety. Because we’ve come a long way since George Clooney‘s 300-pound pot-bellied pig Max (may he rest in peace) made him seem quirky and original. Swine, horses (mini and otherwise) and snakes are now de rigueur amongst the Hollywood set.

Some critters, however, remain unique, like the alpacas Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban scooped up for their Nashville farm because, as the actress noted, “They’re pretty,” and “They have the long lashes.” Or the mini donkey Jay Cutler seems determined to hunt down to join the 44 chickens and eight ducks he and Kristin Cavallari raise at their Tennessee spread just down the road.

In honor of national love your pet day (not to be confused with national pet day, national pet week or national kids and pets day), take a peek at some of our favorite star safaris.