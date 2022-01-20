Forget the seven-year itch… according to research, Brits are now bored with relationships after eight years.

Forget about the seven-year itch… according to research, Brits are now bored with their relationships after eight years.

Hair should be changed every 14 months, cars every seven years, and relationships every eight years, according to the British.

According to a study of 2,000 adults, they require a change in their lives every seven months.

After 17 months, the average adult will become bored with the same daily routine, but one in ten will become tired after only one month of the same old, same old.

It was also discovered that 12% of people like to change up their workout routine every week, while 12% like to change up their diet every 12 months.

When it comes to careers, however, Brits prefer to change jobs every eight years.

Adults prefer to stick with what they know, according to the Snap Fitness study, and don’t look to move until they’ve lived in the same place for a decade.

“While New Year is the traditional time for people to make changes and resolutions in their lives, it’s clear from this research – and fully underpinned by the way that we actually live our lives – that being confined to an annual re-set is both restrictive and unnecessary,” said Jo Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist and member of the British Psychological Society.

“Resetting our lifestyle habits as and when we feel the urge or need to do so is much healthier for our mental well-being.”

“Whether it’s changing our exercise routine, diet, or job, car, or hairstyle, the research shows that it’s a dynamic, ongoing process influenced by friends, family, and media – whether social or in print.”

“Responding to these triggers for change as they occur, rather than waiting for a ‘prescribed date’ like January 1, is a much more positive approach to our lifestyle.”

People also believe that the best time to make a change is in January, according to the study.

Although April, with its opportunity for a thorough spring cleaning, is also a popular month for a pattern shift for 13% of people.

12 percent of those who exercise will change their fitness goals monthly to improve their athletic abilities, keep things interesting, and boost their confidence.

However, 36% cited cost as the most significant barrier to changing their exercise routines, while nearly a third (31%) cited a lack of confidence.

A quarter (27%) blames a lack of time.

It was also discovered that three out of ten people believe that change is necessary to keep life interesting…

