Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis’ Death: ‘An Absolute Tragedy,’ says Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In honor of the deceased.

After hearing the news of Clint Arlis’ death, Kaitlyn Bristowe paid tribute to him.

“I didn’t think I’d be doing an Instagram Story tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette — I’m going to say tragically — he’s tragically passed.”

“[He] was 34 years old,” the Bachelor alum, 36, told her Instagram followers on January 13th.

“I’m not sure what happened [or]how it happened, but knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end well for us, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, students, coaches, teachers, friends, and family from his time on the show until today.”

Clint was a well-known figure in his industry.”

“I just don’t know much right now and it’s none of my business,” the former Bachelorette said, describing the architectural engineer’s death as an “absolute tragedy.”

This Instagram Story is literally just to say “I’m sorry” to anyone who knows him and might follow me.

It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly speechless.

So please let me know if there’s anything I can do, I’m not sure what I can do, but anything at all.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host concluded, “Gosh, I’m just so sorry.” The Canada native, who led season 11 of the ABC show, asked her followers to “say a prayer or be there for Clint’s family.”

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” wrote Coach Bayer in a tweet on Thursday.

Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, and the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, as well as the boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

Bayer described Arlis as “extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport [of]wrestling at a level few… ever reach” after listing the Illinois native’s achievements over the years.

In 2015, the athlete competed for Bristowe but was eliminated.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis’ Death: ‘An Absolute Tragedy’