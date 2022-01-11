Former Champion James Holzhauer Considers Recent Winning Streaks ‘Fairly Normal’ on ‘Jeopardy!’

Former Champion James Holzhauer Thinks Recent Winning Streaks Are ‘Fairly Normal’ on ‘Jeopardy!’

Season 38 of Jeopardy! is causing a bit of a stir among viewers.

Amy Schneider, the current champion, became the first woman to win more than (dollar)1 million on the game show, and she has now won 29 times.

Schneider is the latest in a long line of contestants to win consecutively.

Former champion James Holzhauer, who currently holds third place (for the time being) in terms of most consecutive victories, recently shared his thoughts on the slew of outstanding competitors.

When the new season premiered, Yale student Matt Amodio was in the midst of a winning streak.

After being defeated by Jonathan Fisher on Oct. 1, the Ohio native pushed Holzhauer to third place in terms of consecutive wins, with a total of 38 victories.

Fisher went on to win 11 games in a row before losing his spot on the podium to Tyler Rhode, who won four games in a row.

Rhode was followed by Andrew He, who was on a five-game winning streak before losing his lectern to Schneider, who recently became the first person to win a million dollars on Jeopardy!

Schneider is now closing in on former champion Holzhauer’s 32-race winning streak.

The extended stints of competitors this season, according to “Jeopardy! James,” a professional gambler, are purely coincidental.

“Everything is always assumed to be a paradigm shift,” Holzhauer told the New York Times, as reported by Yahoo, “when it’s actually fairly normal for results to cluster on occasion.”

“I hope to demonstrate that you don’t have to assume others are capable of things you aren’t.

Just try it.” (hashtag)Jeopardyhttps:t.co5KxDQvZzAp

Matt Amodio Opens Up About ‘Jeopardy!’ Loss and Claims He Threw the Game

Former executive producer Mike Richards was replaced by Michael Davies after he was fired due to previous controversial comments.

The clues on this season’s Jeopardy! are more difficult, according to Davies, who is pleased with the increased number of brainiacs competing on the show.

“We’ve spent a lot of time behind the scenes debating whether this is some kind of ‘new normal,’ or whether we’ve just gotten an unusual windfall of brilliant Jeopardy! players,” Davies said.

“I believe the show is becoming more difficult.”

The producers of Jeopardy! are reportedly trying to mix up the clues this season to cover a wider range of topics, forcing contestants to up their game.

“Let’s face it, very few people read or watch the same books anymore…

