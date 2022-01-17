Former champion James Holzhauer reacts to Amy Schneider breaking his record on “Jeopardy!”

Former champion James Holzhauer reacts to Amy Schneider’s record-breaking performance on ‘Jeopardy!’

Fans of Jeopardy! witnessed another record being broken when current champion Amy Schneider surpassed former champion James Holzhauer for the most consecutive wins on January.

14th.

Schneider received a shoutout from “Jeopardy! James” after she knocked him out of third place.

During his 32-game winning streak in 2019, Holzhauer made a name for himself by going “all in” on the Daily Double clues and wagering the entire jackpot.

By the end of his run, the strategy had netted him a whopping (dollar)2.4 million.

During his 38-game winning streak this season, Ohio native Matt Amodio became a household name, knocking Holzhauer down to third place for most consecutive wins.

The Ph.D. student won around (dollar)1.5 million in regular season play and is currently in third place.

Schneider is clearly reorganizing his roster.

With a little more than (dollar)1.1 million in winnings to date, the Oakland resident is closing in on Amodio’s record total and could knock him out of third place if she racks up enough cash at the quiz board.

Despite the best efforts of Holzhauer and Amodio, Ken Jennings, the GOAT of Jeopardy! and guest host, remains the undisputed champion with over (dollar)2.5 million in winnings during his 74-game winning streak.

Schneider has a long way to go before she can claim the title of GOAT, but she’s well on her way.

Former Champion James Holzhauer Considers Recent Winning Streaks ‘Fairly Normal’ on ‘Jeopardy!’

Following Schneider’s record-breaking victory, Holzhauer took to Twitter to congratulate the Jeopardy! star on her new status.

Holzhauer tweeted on January, “Big congrats to @Jeopardamy on her 33rd win!”

the fourteenth

“This makes three players eligible for the 30-game millionaires club.”

Schneider’s other Jeopardy! accomplishments include being the first woman to win a million-dollar prize.

She’s also the most successful trans competitor in the history of Jeopardy!

Congratulations to @Jeopardamy on her 33rd victory!

The 30(plus) game millionaires club now has three members pic.twitter.comvwdk0Ysez1

When she started her run, Schneider admitted she had Holzhauer’s record in mind.

According to Newsweek, Schneider said in December 2021, “I’d like to beat James Holzhauer.”

“I guess I’ll say he appears to be quite confident.”

As a result…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.