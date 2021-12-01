Former Chipotle employee reveals money-saving tip – you’ll never have to pay for two meals again!

A FORMER Chipotle employee has you covered if you enjoy a good deal when dining out.

At any given time, the former employee revealed how customers can get two burrito bowls for the price of one.

In a video shared with his nearly 800,000 TikTok followers, the helpful man, identified as John Liang, acted out how customers should ask for their food.

The trick, he claims, is to request one scoop and then another.

He said, “I’ll have white rice – one more scoop.”

“Vegetable fajitas.”

Could you please give me a little more?

“Another scoop, please.”

Because extra meat would be more expensive, John only requested one scoop of chicken.

Guacamole and queso follow the same rule.

He then suggested ordering cold items like lettuce, salsa, and cheese with similar language.

He advised, “Never say you want two scoops of anything.”

“Ask for one at a time; if you ask for two, I’ll give you two tiny ones.”

“However, if you ask for one and then another, you will receive two full scoops.”

John’s fans were ecstatic about his hack, and one even mentioned that they frequently use it and order a tortilla on the side as well.

Another user, on the other hand, reported that their local Chipotle had started charging for the tortilla on the side.

Employees at Chipotle, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to the video, with many claiming that the strategy slows down the line and is “annoying.”

Another Chipotle employee, on the other hand, chimed in and said she doesn’t mind as long as you treat her well.

“As a former employee, ask for whatever you want as long as it’s in a bowl,” said another.

“Rolling a burrito is difficult.”

The former employee’s hack comes just months after Chipotle raised its prices by 4% across the board in order to pay its employees a (dollar)15 hourly wage.

During a conference in June, CFO Jack Hartung said, “It feels like the right thing, at the right time, and it feels like the industry is now going to have to either do something similar or play some kind of catch-up.”

