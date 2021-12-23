Former cop Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter, the former cop who shot Daunte Wright, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

In the case of Kim Potter, a White former police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, a Minnesota jury has found him guilty on both counts.

Potter, 49, was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Wright, 20, who tried to flee during the traffic stop.

Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the shooting, claimed she intended to use her Taser rather than her gun.

A seven-year sentence is recommended by state guidelines for the more serious charge.

She was handcuffed and taken from the courtroom, where she was ordered to be held without bond until her sentencing.

After hearing about a week and a half of testimony in the case, the jury began deliberations on Monday.

They asked Judge Regina Chu late Tuesday what they should do if they couldn’t reach a decision.

Chu told the jurors that they needed to keep an open mind and be willing to listen to each other’s points of view as they continued their deliberations, according to CBS Minnesota.

They came back on Thursday afternoon to give the verdict.

Potter testified that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and was “sorry it happened,” but the state argued that accidentally firing her gun instead of her Taser was not a defense.

“This wasn’t a minor blunder.”

This wasn’t a case of writing the wrong date on a check.

“This was not a case of entering the wrong password somewhere,” prosecutor Erin Eldridge, an assistant attorney general, said in her closing argument.

“It was a colossal blunder.”

Wright’s attempt to flee officers during the traffic stop, according to the defense, contributed to his death.

“Within seconds, [Wright] bolts.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, that is the cause,” Potter’s attorney Earl Gray said.

“Did they establish beyond a reasonable doubt that she was the cause of death? No.”

Daunte Wright, unfortunately, killed himself.

However, those are the hard facts.”

According to CBS Minnesota, the jury of six men and six women heard testimony from 25 prosecution witnesses and eight defense witnesses.

Following the state’s rebuttal, Judge Chu denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial.

