Former Costar Alexa Nikolas responds to Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book detailing alleged ‘Zoey 101’ drama.

In a new book, Jamie Lynn Spears discusses the alleged ‘Zoey 101′ drama, and former co-star Alexa Nikolas responds.

There are two sides to the story.

In leaked pages from Things I Should Have Said, Alexa Nikolas wasn’t pleased with what Jamie Lynn Spears had to say about their feud, and the Walking Dead alum didn’t hold back.

Nikolas, 29, who starred on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2006, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, January 13: “I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there.”

“I thought we were fine until she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me on set and was left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy,” she says.

“I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue,” the Mad Men alum speculated, adding that it took Spears, 30, “awhile” to reach out.

Her offer was turned down.

But I was relieved to finally receive an apology.

As a result, I forgave her.”

When news of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle made headlines, Nikolas unfollowed her.

Jamie Lynn made an attempt to contact the Illinois native earlier this month, which she thought was “super bizarre” at the time.

“I have no idea what’s going on with her over there,” Nikolas continued, “but I don’t want anything to do with it.”

“It’s a typical bully move to play the victim card while outright lying to others.

“Please do not send me anything and stop contacting me,” I replied.

The Criminal Minds alum also weighed in on the recent leak of pages from Jamie Lynn’s memoir.

“She never mentioned anything in the book to me personally because she knows everything she says is a complete lie, and I would have called her out on it.”

“It’s just you and me,” she said.

“It’s disappointing to see someone who hasn’t changed in all these years.”

Nothing she wrote about me in her book was true.”

“I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely fortunate not to have a friend like her,” Nikolas wrote at the end of her post.

You’re much better off without her in your life.

Toxic is unnecessary.

